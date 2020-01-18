Spoilers: Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results (1/17/20)

The spoilers from the Impact Wrestling TV taping that took place on Friday, January 17, 2020, in Mexico City, Mexico has surfaced online.

This taping served as the fallout from Impact’s latest pay-per-view event, Hard to Kill, that aired last Sunday night in Dallas, Texas at the Bomb Factory. The headliner saw Blanchard beat Sami Callihan to become the new Impact World Heavyweight Champion.

These matches and segments will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV. You can read the results here, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results

Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard came to the ring for a promo about her historic title win at Hard to Kill. Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie (with John E. Bravo) interrupts by proclaiming herself the #1 Contender. A brawl erupts.

TJP defeats Johnny Swinger

Fallah Bahh defeats Ethan Page

Taurus defeats Moose and Rhino – Triple Threat Match

Joey Ryan defeats Maximo

Willie Mack defeats Rohit Raju

Taya Valkyrie & Ace Austin defeat Tessa Blanchard & Trey

Hijo del Vikingo defeats Josh Alexander

Jordynne Grace defeats Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne – Triple Threat Match

The Rascalz(Dez & Wentz) defeat Pagano & Murder Clown

Michael Elgin defeats Eddie Edwards

Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. defeat Reno Scum(Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend). Post-match, oVe (minus Sami Callihan) attack Daga & Wagner.