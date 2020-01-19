Spoilers: Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results (1/18/20)

Spoilers are in.

The spoilers from the Impact Wrestling TV taping that took place on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Mexico City, Mexico has surfaced online.

These matches and segments will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV. You can read the results here, courtesy of Fightful:

Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results

The Rascalz (Wez, Dez & Trey) def. Dinastia, Draztik Boy & Iron Kid

Madman Fulton def. Daga

Moose def. Taurus. Post-match, Rhino hit Moose with the Gore

Tessa Blanchard def. Adam Thornstowe in an open challenge. Post-match, Ace Austin and Luster the Legend attacked Tessa. Tommy Dreamer made the save.

Rosemary vs. Su Yung ended in a no contest.

TJP def. El Hijo del Vikingo. Post-match, The North attacked El Hijo de Vikingo until TJP and Fallah Bahh made the save.

Michael Elgin def. Eddie Edwards

Rhino vs. Taurus ended in a no contest when Moose interfered.

Rob Van Dam def. Joey Ryan

The Desi Hit Squad (Rah Singh & Mahabali Shera) def. Willie Mack & Johnny Swinger

Pagano def. Luster the Legend

Jordynne Grace def. Taya Valkyrie to win the Knockouts Championship

Ace Austin def. Tommy Dreamer – Street Fight

Dr. Wagner & Daga def. oVe (Dave & Jake Crist)