Spoilers: Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results (2/7/20)

The spoilers from the Impact Wrestling TV taping that took place on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV at the Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall has surfaced online.

These matches and segments will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV as well as Impact’s Twitch account. You can read the results here, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results

Ace Austin and Reno Scum defeated Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer and Trey Miguel.

TJP defeated Josh Alexander by countering a Sleeper into a pin.

Willie Mack defeated Johnny Swinger by using a Frog Splash

Su Yung defeated Jessica Havok in a No DQ match after Havok passed out in the Mandible Claw.

Rhino defeated Dave Crist with the Gore. Moose came out to join commentary. Rhino and Moose had a staredown after the match

Daga defeated Rob Van Dam with Katie Ford

Rohit Raju defeated Zachary Wentz after a double stomp to the back.

Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace retained her title over Miranda Alize with the Grace Driver

Ace Romero defeated Joey Ryan with a running elbow.

Eddie Edwards defeated Michael Elgin with a cradle.

This wraps up the tapings. The promotion returns on Saturday for another set.