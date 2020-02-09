Spoilers: Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results (2/8/20)

The spoilers from the Impact Wrestling TV taping that took place on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV at the Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall has surfaced online.

These matches and segments will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV. You can read the results here, courtesy of

Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results

Madison Rayne cut a promo in the ring where she says Jordynne Grace cheated to become Knockouts Champion. She announces the Madison Rayne open challenge. Maserati answers.

Madison Rayne defeated Maserati in a short match after hitting Cross-Rhodes.

The Deaners defeated Johnny Swinger and Gil Gilberti. A tease for ICU came up on the big screen.

TJP and Fallah Bahh defeated Impact Tag Team Champions The North in a non-title match. Post-match, TJP cut a promo about how they’ve beaten them three times and challenges them for a future tag title match. Page responds by stating neither of them is championship-worthy but grants them the match.

Moose defeated Petey William after a spear.

Chris Bey defeated Damian Drake after a rope-assisted fameasser.

Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard defeated Taya Valkyrie with the hammer lock DDT to retain the title.

Rhino defeated Madman Fulton with Jake and Dave Crist with the Gore. Post-match, oVe attacks Rhino until Sabu makes the save.

Game Singh did a heel promo

Rascalz (Dez and Wentz) defeated Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Mahabali) via pinfall.

Daga defeated Jake Crist after an elevated codebreaker.

Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Lacey Ryan with Madison Rayne after the Grace Driver.

Michael Elgin versus Eddie Edwards ends in a draw after both guys pinned each other’s shoulders. After the match, Impact Champion Tessa Blanchard says she’ll face both Edwards and Elgin in a three-way at the upcoming Rebellion PPV.