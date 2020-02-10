Spoilers: Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results (2/9/20)

The spoilers from the Impact Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV at the Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall has surfaced online.

These matches and segments will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV. You can read the results here, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:

Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results

Keira Hogan beat Lacey Ryan.

Impact Tag Team Champions The North beat TJP and Fallah Bahh.

Moose beat Chase Stevens. Post-match, Suicide attacked Moose. This is where it was revealed that Suicide will be part of the TNA special return show during Wrestlemania Week.

Suicide beat Shera.

Reno Scum beat Dez and Wentz.

Rhino and Sabu beat Mad Man Fulton and Dave Crist.

Willie Mack and Ace Austin beat Johnny Swinger and Disco Inferno.

Joey Ryan, RVD, and Katie Forbes announce that their new stable is called Cancel Culture. Fans in attendance noted that it’s a rip-off of Right To Censor from the WWF in the early 2000s.

Joey Ryan and RVD beat The Deaners.

Josh Mathews brought out Ken Shamrock for an interview in the ring. Eventually, the lights went out and Sami Callihan returned in order to attack Shamrock. The segment ended when Callihan threw a fireball at him.

Taya Valkyrie and Michael Elgin beat Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards.