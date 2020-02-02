Spoilers: MLW Fightland Results (2/1)

Major League Wrestling (MLW) was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena on Saturday night for an event titled Fightland that served as TV tapings of their Fusion show.

Matches on this show were taped for the weekly MLW Fusion TV series on beIN SPORTS. The first episode from this taping is expected to air in the coming weeks, with the replay being uploaded to MLW’s YouTube channel. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

MLW Fightland Results

The show opened with a confrontation between The Dynasty (Alexander Hammerstone, Gino Medina, Richard Holliday) and Konnan, who got back up from Mance Warner, Logan Creed, and Savio Vega

The Dynasty defeated Mance Warner and Logan Creed.

Injustice came out for a promo about Konnan.

Injustice (Jordan Oliver/Kotto Brazil) defeated Zenshi & Laredo Kid

Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Erick Stevens with a diving headbutt after a running powerslam

Brian Pillman Jr defeated Jimmy Havoc with Priscilla Kelly with the Air Pillman springboard clothesline.

King Mo Lawal defeated Low Ki by KO after Ki’s towel was tossed in the ring. Post-match, Team Filthy (Dominic Garrini, Tom Lawlor, Kit Osbourne, Erick Stevens) came out and a brawl with Low Ki’s corner man Ross Von Erich. Marshall ran out to make the save. Lawlor hit the ring and nailed Low Ki with King Mo’s umbrella.

Douglas James defeated Septimo Dragon with a guillotine choke

Alexander Hammerstone defeated T-Hawk with The Nightmare Pendulum – MLW National Openweight Title Match.

Mance Warner defeated Gino Medina with a roll up

Killer Kross defeated “Filthy” Tom Lawlor by DQ when Team Filthy interfered. This brought Davey Boy and The Von Erichs down. This set up the main event.

Myron Reed defeated Laredo Kid with a 450 splash – MLW World Middleweight Title

Los Parks (LA Park & Hijo del LA Park) defeated Contra Unit (Josef Samael & Simon Gotch) when LA Park pinned Samael after a twisting splash – Lumberjack Match. Lumberjacks included: The Von Erichs, Zenshi, Injustice, Savio Vega, Logan Creed, Mance Warner, and more.

El Lindaman defeated Zenshi with a double underhook German suplex into a pin

Jacob Fatu defeated CIMA for the MLW World Heavyweight Title

Richard Holliday vs. Mance Warner’s “surprise opponent”. The surprise star was The Blue Meanie, who won the match when Holliday got counted out while arguing with Mancer who was on commentary.

Davey Boy Smith Jr, The Von Erichs & Killer Kross defeated Team Filthy when Ross Von Erich pinned Kit Osbourne after an Iron Claw chokeslam