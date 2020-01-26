Spoilers: NWA Powerrr TV Tapings Results From Atlanta, GA (1/25)

On Saturday night, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) held a set of tapings for the NWA Powerrr studio show from Atlanta, Georgia.

NWA Powerrr airs every Tuesday night at 6:05pm ET on the NWA’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

NWA Powerrr Tapings Results (1/25)

Royce Issacs (w. May Valentine) def. Andre Gunn.

Kyle Davis interviews Thunder Rosa, who is joined by Melina and Marti Belle. Melina talks about the rematch with Allisyn Kay for the title set for the next episode.

Ricky Starks def. Zicky Dice

Interview with new Tag Team Champions James Storm & Eli Drake. They’re interrupted by Question Mark & Aron Stevens. Trevor Murdoch interrupts the interview. It sets up Stevens vs. Murdoch for National Title.

Eli Drake, James Storm, Trevor Murdoch def. Aron Stevens, The Question Mark, and Orange Santa.

Joe Galli interviews Tim Storm where he asks for a match with Thomas Latimer. Latimer and Camille out. Fake momma Storm comes out. Storm leaves disgusted.

Matt Cros def. Caleb Konely

Interview with Dawson’s and Pope where Pope puts down Homicide. Kingston and Homicide interrupt. Pope introduced The Bouncers that led to a quick brawl.

NWA National Title: Shooter Stevens fought Trevor Murdoch to time limit draw. As a result, he retains the title.

NWA Women’s Title: Thunder Rosa def. Allysin Kay

Eli Drake & James Storm def. Jocephus & Matthew Mims

Joe Galli interview with Thomas Lattimer and Camille. They talk about the main event of Rock N’ Roll Express vs Issacs & Aldis. They said the Wildcards will get belts back.

Thomas Lattimer (with Camille) def. Tim Storm. Post-match, Fake momma Storm comes out (Danny Deals). Storm doesn’t hit the imposter.

Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser (with Eddie Kingston) def. Dave & Zane Dawson (with Pope)

Dave Marquez interviews Trevor Murdoch who wants a rematch with Stevens. He says he was trained by Harley Race and Race would be ashamed of Stevens. This led to Question Mark challenging Murdoch.

NWA TV Title: Ricky Starks draws with Matt Cross. Post-match, Zicky Dice cuts a promo on Starks.

Kyle Davis did an interview with Marti Belle where Marti trashes Allysin Kay, who comes out and says Belle is brainwashed by Melina.

Melina def. Tasha Steelz.

Interview with Marquez & Melina where they say that she will fight Thunder Rosa next week.

Billy Corgan announces Crockett Cup 2020 will be held in an undisclosed Atlanta location.

Nick Aldis & Royce Isaacs def. Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson