Spoilers: NWA Powerrr TV Tapings Results From Atlanta, GA (1/26)

Spoilers are in

On Sunday night, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) held sets of tapings for the NWA Powerrr studio show from Atlanta, Georgia.

NWA Powerrr airs every Tuesday night at 6:05pm ET on the NWA’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Here are the NWA Powerrr results, courtesy of Fightful:

NWA Powerrr Tapings Results (1/26)

Tim Storm interview is interrupted by Thomas Latimer then Danny Deals, who claims he was trying to motivate Storm with Fake Momma Storm. Deals offers him a mystery opponent. Jax Dane is introduced.

Matt Cross interview

Zicky Dice def. Ricky Starks and Matt Cross

Aron Stevens interview

Trevor Murdoch def. The Question Mark. Post-match, Question Mark and Stevens attack Murdoch.

Nick Aldis interview. Marty Scurll confronts him. Strictly Business and Brody King make an appearance, leading to a brawl.

The Bouncers turn on Eddie Kingston and align with Pope.

NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa def. Melina by countout. Kamille came out and speared Allysin Kay.

NWA Television Champion Zicky Dice def. Ricky Starks to win the title. Latimer interrupts Zicky’s post-match interview.

Interview with Aron Stevens & The Question Mark.

Caleb Conley & CW Anderson def. Zane & Dave Dawson

Interview with May Valentine and Sal Rinauro. Royce Isaacs interrupts.

NWA World Tag Team Champions Eli Drake & James Storm def. The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

Interview with Marty Scurll and Brody King.

Kamille def. Maddie Max. Post-match, Kamille refuses to speak

Interview with Rock N Roll Express

Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. Aron Stevens & The Question Mark

Interviews with Melina, Allysin Kay, and Thunder Rosa.

Tim Storm def. Jax Dane. Storm gets five minutes and Danny Deals and lays him out.

Tasha Steelz d. Marti Belle and Ashley Vox

Interview with James Storm, Eli Drake, and Eddie Kingston

Nick Aldis & Thom Latimer def. Marty Scurll & Brody King

