Spoilers: WWE NXT UK TV Tapings Results (1/17/20)

The journey of bringing the WWE NXT UK brand to the more fans has continued as the company held TV tapings on Friday from York, UK at the York Barbican.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when these shows will air but WWE is likely to start to air these episodes on their streaming service, WWE Network, shortly. Here are the spoilers:

NXT UK TV Tapings Spoilers

Imperium cut a promo about The Undisputed Era for the match at Worlds Collide. NXT UK GM Johnny Saint and assistant Sid Scala rechristened the WWE UK Title to WALTER

Jordan Devlin defeated Ligero to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way Cruiserweight Title match at Worlds Collide

Ilja Dragunov defeated Josh Terry. Post-match, Dragunov cut a promo on Finn Balor. Joe Coffey interrupted and they exchanged words.

Travis Banks defeated Brian Kendrick to earn the final spot in the Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated The Hunt

Eddie Dennis cut a promo about Takeover but Trent Seven interrupted and they brawled.

Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels

Ridge Holland defeated Tyson T-Bone

Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner, Alexander Wolfe) defeated Dave Mastiff, Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews

Tyler Bate defeated The A-Kid. Post-match, Joseph Conners confronted Bate and challenged him

Piper Niven defeated Dani Luna

Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley

NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray challenged Toni Storm to an “I Quit” match with the title on the line. Storm can no longer challenge Ray for the title if she loses.

Aoife Cusack (Valkyrie) defeated Amale

Dave Mastiff defeated Saxon Huxley

Trent Seven defeated Eddie Dennis in a Steel Corners Street Fight