Spoilers: WWE NXT UK TV Tapings Results (1/18/20)

The journey of bringing the WWE NXT UK brand to the more fans has continued as the company held TV tapings on Saturday from York, UK at the York Barbican.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when these shows will air but WWE is likely to start to air these episodes on their streaming service, WWE Network, shortly. Here are the spoilers:

NXT UK TV Tapings Spoilers

Grizzled Young Vets cut a promo in the ring where they proclaimed themselves the best

Joe Coffey defeated Amir Jordan. Post-match, Coffey then cuts a promo on Ilja Dragunov.

Mark Coffey & Wolfgang defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Ilja Dragunov runs out but gets beatdown out by Gallus

Aoife Valkyrie defeated Amale

Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners

Jinny cuts a promo on the announce table about Jazzy Gabbert

Noam Dar defeated Josh Morrell

Ilja Dragunov defeated Joe Coffey

Grizzled Young Vets defeated The Hunt

Kassius Ohno defeated Jack Starz

A-Kid defeated Brian Kendrick

NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Toni Storm – I Quit Match

Alexander Wolfe defeated Travis Banks

Ridge Holland defeated Saxton Huxley

Aoife Valkyrie defeated Isla Dawn

NXT UK Title Champion WALTER defeated Dave Mastiff