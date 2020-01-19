Spoilers: WWE NXT UK TV Tapings Results (1/18/20)

The journey of bringing the WWE NXT UK brand to the more fans has continued as the company held TV tapings on Saturday from York, UK at the York Barbican.
As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when these shows will air but WWE is likely to start to air these episodes on their streaming service, WWE Network, shortly. Here are the spoilers:
NXT UK TV Tapings Spoilers
Grizzled Young Vets cut a promo in the ring where they proclaimed themselves the best
Joe Coffey defeated Amir Jordan. Post-match, Coffey then cuts a promo on Ilja Dragunov.
Mark Coffey & Wolfgang defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
Ilja Dragunov runs out but gets beatdown out by Gallus
Aoife Valkyrie defeated Amale
Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners
Jinny cuts a promo on the announce table about Jazzy Gabbert
Noam Dar defeated Josh Morrell
Ilja Dragunov defeated Joe Coffey
Grizzled Young Vets defeated The Hunt
Kassius Ohno defeated Jack Starz
A-Kid defeated Brian Kendrick
NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Toni Storm – I Quit Match
Alexander Wolfe defeated Travis Banks
Ridge Holland defeated Saxton Huxley
Aoife Valkyrie defeated Isla Dawn
NXT UK Title Champion WALTER defeated Dave Mastiff