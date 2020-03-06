Spoilers: WWE NXT UK TV Tapings Results (3/6/20)

The journey of bringing the WWE NXT UK brand to the more fans has continued as the company held TV tapings on Friday from Coventry, England at the Coventry Skydome.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when these shows will air but WWE is likely to start to air these episodes on their streaming service, WWE Network, shortly. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider:

NXT UK TV Tapings Spoilers

Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley defeated Drilla & Dereiss.

Dani Luna vs. Amale in a singles match ended in a no-contest when WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray attacked both.

Noam Dar defeated Ligero.

Ilja Dragonuv defeated A Kid.

Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith defeated Saxton Huxley & Tyson T-Bone.

NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Dani Luna. After the match, Ray beat down Luna. Piper Niven hit the ring to make the save.

Ridge Holland defeated Joseph Conners.

Kassius Ohno defeated Kenny Williams.

Wolfgang & Joe Coffey & Mark Coffey defeated Trent Seven & Dave Mastiff & Flash Morgan Webster.

Finn Balor pinned Alexander Wolfe. Post-match, he challenges someone to fight him and is challenged by Tyler Bate. They brawl with Bate running him off.

