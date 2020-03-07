Spoilers: WWE NXT UK TV Tapings Results (3/7/20)

The journey of bringing the WWE NXT UK brand to the more fans has continued as the company held TV tapings on Saturday from Coventry, England at the Coventry Skydome.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when these shows will air but WWE is likely to start to air these episodes on their streaming service, WWE Network, shortly. Here are the spoilers:

NXT UK TV Tapings Spoilers

Amir Jordan defeated Tyson T-Bone

Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith

Valkyrie defeated Nina Samuels

Noam Dar defeated A-Kid. Post-match, Dar cut a promo where he called himself “the next NXT UK Champion”.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defeated Travis Banks to retain the title.

NXT UK Champion WALTER defeated Ridge Holland

Toni Storm defeated Isla Dawn

Finn Balor defeated Kenny Williams

NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray and Jinny defeated Dani Luna and Piper Niven

Xia Brookside defeated Amale

NXT UK Championship #1 Contender Battle Royal: Ilja Dragunov beat Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Joe Coffey, Noam Dar, Tyson T-Bone, Dave Mastiff, Kassius Ohno, Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin, Saxon Huxley, Flash Morgan Webster, A-Kid, Kenny Williams, Amir Jordan, Ashton Smith, Ligero, and Oliver Carter to win the match

