State Attorney Discusses WWE Being Allowed To Hold Shows In Florida

WWE managed to be deemed an essential business in the state of Florida thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Now, WWE is free and clear to hold TV events at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The news was made official by Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings at a press conference earlier this week. This was after WWE was originally deemed non-essential. The Mayor claimed that the change happened after some talks with the office of DeSantis.

State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) to discuss how this came about.

“I’m sure it had nothing to do with the fact that the McMahon family is very tight with the Trump’s and the fact that Linda McMahon is raising $300 million dollars for Trump’s Super PAC, and the governor is very tight with the President,” Aronberg stated sarcastically. “You know, I’m sure it had nothing to do with that, right?”

President Trump also named Vince McMahon along with other sports commissioners to advise him on getting the economy back up and running.

Aronberg realizes that pro wrestling business brings a lot of elements with it as there are more than ten people to put on a show. However, having no fans in attendance helps WWE’s cause to run the show.

“Putting on the shows in a closed building where everyone is tested and there’s medical staff there and social distancing except for the competitors in the ring; I don’t think there is a threat to public safety and what they are doing,” Aronberg said.

He added that there’s another way to look at the situation as some people will ask how WWE got an exemption. He thinks asking that question is haphazard in the process.