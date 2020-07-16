State Files To Have Tammy Sytch’s Parole Revoked

Tammy Sytch (aka Sunny) was paroled this February after serving a 1-year prison sentence. Her time in jail was due to a string of DUI convictions. Sytch was then recently arrested again in New Jersey.

Current charges faced by the 47-year-old include 2 counts of violating a domestic restraining order, driving with a suspended license and evading a police officer.

According to a report from PW Insider, the state of Pennsylvania has now filed a motion to have Sytch’s parole revoked in light of the new charges. She is currently being housed in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. Sytch was not granted bond upon her arrest on July 13th.

The former Sunny was out on parole when she was jailed in 2019 as well. She was on parole stemming from 3 DUI convictions from 2016. While out on parole, she missed a scheduled drug test and “failed to maintain a stable residence,” according to court records. Her original sentence was for 5-years minus 97 days already served.

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is a WWE Hall of Famer. She was inducted in 2011 and is often credited with having been the first “Diva” in company history. WWE publicly announced in 2013 that they would no longer pay for her rehab but it’s been suggested that they quietly went back on that claim later. It is rumored that WWE helped financially with Sunny’s court-ordered rehab in 2017.