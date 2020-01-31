Statistical Analysis: Broserweights vs Grizzled Young Veterans (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)

Statistical Analysis for the Finals of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournmanet between the Bruiserweights and Grizzled Young Vets

The main event of this week’s NXT saw the conclusion of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne dubbed the ‘Broserweights’ faced off against NXT UK’s James Drake and Zack Gibson, the Grizzled Young Veterns.

Both teams has strenuous journies to the final. The Broserweights defeated Mark Andrews and ‘Flash’ Morgan Webster and Imperium. Whereas, Grizzled Young Veterans defeated the Timesplitters and Undisputed Era to earn their spot.

On the line was a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Takeover: Portland against Undisputed Era.

Broserweights vs Grizzled Young Veterans: The Match

Unfortunately, this tag team classic was interrupted by a non-‘picture in picture’ commercial break. Therefore, these statistics cover televised action only. However, there was a rather stacked 18 minutes and 9 seconds of this!

These 18 plus minutes saw a notable total of 195 offensive attacks. This averages out at an electric 10.7 manoeuvres per minute.

In terms of tide changes, this tag-team bout contained 55. Thus averaging out to 3 tide changes per minute.

Broserweights vs Grizzled Young Veterans: Match Report

The Broserweights would eventually walk out winners earning the Dusty Cup and the NXT Tag Team Championship shot at NXT Takeover: Portland. Their superiority showed throughout the match as they took 8% more of the total offence in comparison to their foes.

The first five minutes of this match saw the Broserweights explode into action. An avalanche of strike downs and grapples gave Riddle and Dunne the advantage early in the bout.

The second five was a more balanced affair. Both teams employing double team manoeuvres as things became competitive. This five also saw the teams teeing off on each other in a ferocious war of strikes.

The third five saw the Grizzled Young Vets take control at last. Their output dwarfed the Broserweights in this portion of the match. This was achieved via a plethora of strong strikes resulting in strike downs constantly. Gibson finished this five with the Shankley Gates.

The last few minutes of this encounter saw Broserweights bounce back and dominate the Grizzled Young Vets. Three double teams in three minutes led to the win for the Broserweights.

This competitive contest saw both teams enjoy flurries of significant offence. This match was less back and forth and more periods of sustained offence being traded by the competitors.

On average the Broserweight’s flurries tended to be more significant however the Grizzled Young Vets achieved the biggest flurry of the contest in the thirst five of the contest.

Also notable from the chart is the trend in significance of the offence. As the match progressed flurries became larger and larger. Thus leading to the biggest flurry of the match and the Broserweights ultimate victory.

Broserweights vs Grizzled Young Veterans: The Margins of Victory

The Grizzled Young Veterans have been a tag team for years whereas the Broserweights only formed for the Dusty Classic and this was their third match as a tag team. This makes their superior use of double team manoeuvres more impressive.

It was this trend that led to the victory. In the last three minutes of the match, Riddle and Dunne hit three double team moves, the last of which resulted in the winning pin fall.