Statistical Analysis: PAC vs Darby Allin (AEW Bash at the Beach)

AEW’s Bash at the Beach ended with a singles match between the #4 ranked men’s singles wrestler PAC and the currently unranked but highly rated, Darby Allin.

Throughout the match commentary mused on whether the victor of this match would be first in line for a AEW World Championship match as a result of the potential injury to Jon Moxley.

PAC vs Darby Allin: The Match

AEW remained true to form when it comes to TV matches and ended another show with a short yet action-packed match. This week’s main event went for 11 minutes, 45 seconds.

The action in this match amounted to a grand total of 35 offensive manoeuvres. This averages out at slightly under 3 moves per minute. An above average pacing for a match.

Pac versus Darby Allin saw a total of 14 tide changes throughout the match. Thus averaging out at 1.2 tide changes per minute. This rate of tide changes seems to be lower than the average via stats gathered so far.

PAC vs Darby Allin: Match Report

This match saw PAC maintain a consistent rate of offence whereas Allin peaked and then got overwhelmed by PAC.

The first five minutes of this match saw an exchange of reversals. Both men hit a series of big moves. Pac with slams and Allin with dives. Pac took control on the outside.

The second five minutes started with domination from PAC before Allin rallied with an explosive barrage of grapples and a Coffin Drop onto a standing opponent on the outside. PAC was able to take control at the end of this five.

The final minute, 45 seconds saw PAC destroy Allin with a series of grapples followed by the unwithstandable Black Arrow to pick up the win.

Despite Allin matching PAC’s offence throughout the first 10 minutes of the match in terms of numbers, PAC was able to control huge chunks of the almost 12 minutes.

Allin was kept down by PAC as a result of the Powerbomb on the steel steps and the use of some submission holds by PAC.

The flow of offence chart shows how evenly the offence was split until the ending sequence of the match. Allin made up for PACs dominance of the match in terms of controlling for large periods by hitting hard and fast at every slight opportunity afforded to him by his opponent.

What is also notable is how the competitors did not exchange small bursts of offence. The two wrestlers instead had to respond to larger bursts of hard hitting manoeuvres.

PAC vs Darby Allin: The Margins of Victory

As priorly mentioned Darby Allin was able to find opportunity to deal PAC the same amount of offence for most of the match. However he did this while PAC controlled for significantly longer periods of time. Therefore Allin is under immense pressure to make the absolute most of every opportunity. He did this for ten minutes before succumbing to PAC’s offensive might.

We also have to highlight the strength of PAC’s Black Arrow which has never been escaped by an opponent.