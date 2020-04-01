Stay-At-Home Order Issued In Florida, WWE Production Could Be Impacted

WWE faces yet another hurdle due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the governor of Florida announced a statewide stay-at-home order that goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, April 3 and will expire on April 30.

It could be extended by a subsequent order. The issue of the order is done to take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to the coronavirus for its citizens. Especially for senior citizens and those with underlying medical conditions.

This order also means that “all persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.”

We’ve noted on the site before that WWE has already taped this Friday’s SmackDown, both nights of WrestleMania 36, and next Monday’s Raw. Also, NXT taped multiple episodes on March 22.

This comes after Orange County, Florida had already put a stay-at-home order into effect from March 26 to April 9.

There’s no word yet on what WWE plans to do about next week’s episode of Smackdown and TV episodes of all programming going forward aside from the dates mentioned above.

