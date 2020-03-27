Stephanie McMahon Details WWE’s Precautions Against Coronavirus

The whole world is cutting down on non-essential operations but WWE is still running their shows, although they are doing it at closed facilities with no audience and bringing only the essential personnel for the events.

During a recent interview with Variety, WWE executive Stephanie McMahon talked about the current situation and also detailed their precautions against the coronavirus spread.

The former Raw Commissioner first discussed how talents are milling about at a typical WWE event but she stressed that this isn’t the case anymore:

“There’s extensive testing and screening when you first come in the facility regardless of whether you’re a talent, a crew member, or anyone else.

Working with our doctors, you have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature over 100.4 degrees, you are automatically asked to leave.”

WWE had previously released a statement on the matter as well and in response to a question, the company had confirmed that all WWE staff are required to participate in medical screening before entering the Performance Center.

Stephanie McMahon On Talents Coming From Other Countries

WWE stars are constantly on road and many of the talents who are not working on the current programming are often sent to other countries on promotional events.

Revealing the promotion’s strategy for talents who have been to other countries recently, Stephanie McMahon said that they are taking every precaution they can:

“If you’ve been out of the country or been in touch or in contact with anybody who’s been out of the country you’re not allowed in the facility, we’re taking every precaution we can.

It’s also why you don’t see talent or anyone else in the audience. We really are adhering to all the guidelines that we can to maintain the health and safety of our crew and our performers.”

In the wake of the current coronavirus outbreak, the company has announced that WrestleMania 36 will be held without an audience and it will be a two-night event this year.