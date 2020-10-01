Stephanie McMahon Named #2 Most Influential Chief Marketing Officer

Stephanie McMahon has been listed as the #2 most influential marketing officer in the world by Forbes. The famous magazine posted its annual list today.

McMahon finished 2nd behind only Apple’s Phil Schiller.

“McMahon is an outspoken and highly visible executive at WWE, a company in an industry often mired in controversy,” the magazine wrote of McMahon. “The daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, she is a former WWE Superstar herself, and she’s a big proponent of WWE Superstars growing their own brands via social media. She has also championed women’s equality in the WWE.”

The 44-year-old mother of 3 has been an outspoken proponent of women in sport and business. She’s also been a key driver of several of WWE’s charitable efforts, including Conor’s Cure.

“This year she spoke out about making the events that went on during the pandemic safe for fans and Superstars. In June she also reportedly shared what she and the company are doing to eliminate racial inequality on The Female Quotient—and partnered with FQ founder Shelley Zalis to create a discussion series called “Women in the Business of Sports,” Forbes’ report continued.

WWE took to Twitter to comment on Stephanie’s accomplishment: