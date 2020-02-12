Stephanie McMahon Says She Wants The Rock & Ronda Rousey At WM37

WWE announced that WrestleMania 37 will be held in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Stephanie McMahon took part in a press conference in Los Angeles Tuesday morning and spoke about what and who she hopes to see at the big event next year.

“We’re always talking to Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson and hoping he’s gonna come back,” Stephanie said when asked if WWE hopes the Rock will be part of the event. “Sometimes it pans out and sometimes it doesn’t but we’re always talking.”

“I think the Rock is the perfect example of what happens when WWE and Hollywood come together so I hope he’ll be a part of it but I can’t promise anything,” she added.

As for Ronda Rousey, McMahon is also hoping to see a return of the former RAW Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 37.

“I sincerely hope we have Ronda Rousey back for WrestleMania here at SoFi only I don’t want to be the one facing her in the ring,” McMahon joked. “It didn’t work out so well for me last time, I think I’ll let her do her own thing.”

“In all seriousness, I hope so,” McMahon later added about Rousey. “I think she’s very serious about coming back. I think she has some things in her personal life that she wants to do and when the time is right she’ll be back, I have no doubt about that.”

McMahon’s comments can be heard in the player below: