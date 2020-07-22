Stephanie McMahon Talks WWE’s COVID-19 Precautionary Measures, Fans Attending Shows Again

Stephanie McMahon made an appearance on Ad Age Remotely where she discussed a wide range of interesting topics.

During the interview, she talked about how WWE is operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the outbreak, WWE has continued to hold shows but had to do so in front of no fans from the Performance Center.

“It’s all optional, it’s volunteer-based. It’s up to them if they want to participate, we did have talent and crew members opt-out, and we do support that. We do testing before all programming. It is more advanced testing, it isn’t the rapid test, that does have false positives and negative, we want the best testing positive.

She talked about having pandemic level cleaning every night including fogging and special lighting. They also have an application of a product that creates a barrier between the virus and surfaces.

She added that if someone tests negative for the virus, they still need a temperature check and fill out a form. She called it as thorough as it possibly can be.

Regarding having fans back at their TV events, McMahon gave a teaser about the possible timeline.

“I think that happens sooner than later. So I’ll just throw that out there to the universe.”

It’s been reported that WWE wanted to have fans back this month then that got pushed back to August and now September due to cases of positive tests spiking in recent weeks.