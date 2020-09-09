Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Stephanie McMahon: Vince McMahon ‘Listens To The Fans’

Stephanie McMahon has revealed how her father, Vince McMahon, "listens to the fans," the live audience and even social media.

By Steve Russell
Stephanie McMahon Vince McMahon

Stephanie McMahon recently explained how her father, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, “listens to the fans” during an interview with Gary Vaynerchuk.

Additionally, Stephanie shared how Vince McMahon actively “listens to the live audience” and even pays attention to social media. According to her, he is always open to ideas.

“Vince listens to the fans. He listens to the live audience. He listens to social media. He also listens to our employees. He always said you never know where a great idea is going to come from. He solicits that opinion. He talks to people.”

When asked if she believes Vince McMahon and her husband, Triple H, were good at admitting when they are wrong, Stephanie admitted how she tries to be “very transparent” in owning her personal mistakes.

“I think there is a difference between being wrong and making mistakes, I know that’s a subtlety in semantics but human psychology plays into that,” Stephanie McMahon said. “Going back to Vince, he believes in some cost. So if you made a mistake, if something isn’t’ working, stop throwing good money after bad, just move on.”

She explained how Vince McMahon’s approach is to “learn the lesson that you are supposed to learn and then apply it.” As far as he’s concerned, you can make mistakes, but he wants to ensure he doesn’t make the same mistake twice.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

