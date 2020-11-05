Steve Austin Documentary Planned With ‘The Last Dance’ Producer & WWE

Fans can expect to see a new documentary on the life and career of Steve Austin.

WWE is teaming up Jake Rogal for the project. Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia said on The Chris Van Vliet Show that WWE had contacted her about being interviewed by Rogal.

For those who may not know, Rogal helped put together the 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls for ESPN that was widely praised.

“They were like, ‘The producer from The Last Dance is going to reach out to you. They want you involved in a documentary. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ … It was funny because my husband and I were currently watching that documentary as this message was happening. So when Jake reached out to me, I was just like, ‘Jake, I’m literally watching your documentary right now, this is amazing.'”

This comes at an interesting time as WWE has teamed up with A&E Network under A&E’s Biography banner for a new set of documentaries.

It’s been confirmed that the series will cover the careers of Austin, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Booker T and Shawn Michaels. The Steve Austin documentary is supposed to be in 2021.

