Steve Austin Returns On WWE Monday Night RAW

Steve Austin made his return to WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night RAW, in a special episode of the series.

He did so on the show that was held in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on the USA Network. This marked the first time that WWE has aired RAW from their training facility, which was due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

This was done to celebrate “#316Day” with fans but there were no fans. Austin came out and drank some beer. He then announced that 3:16 Day is now a national holiday. He then read some cards as to what the day means such as flipping people off, the boss works for you, speeding, and more.

As this was going on, Bryon Saxton was holding up cards with numbers to rate what Austin was saying. This eventually led to Austin inviting Saxton down to the ring and hit him with a stunner. To end the show, Austin and Becky Lynch drank beer.

The company also capitalized on his appearance by making exclusive Austin 3:16 merchandise available via WWE Shop that day including a special Topps Austin digital card set, and custom content on WWE’s digital platforms.

Austin made a few appearances on RAW last year including for the special RAW Reunion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Steve Austin Talks About 3:16 Day Ahead Of RAW