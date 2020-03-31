Steve Austin Shares His Original Pitch For 3:16 Day

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has shared his original pitch for last month's 3:16 Day, which took place on a special episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appeared on a special episode of Monday Night RAW last month. The episode took place on March 16 and was named 3:16 Day by WWE.

During an interview with ESPN’s Peter Rosenberg, Austin shared how he had originally pitched for a sit-down interview with Byron Saxton or Jerry “The King” Lawler. He wanted a more serious platform to talk about what the day meant to him. WWE, however, had different plans.

Steve Austin & Byron Saxton

Instead of a sit-down discussion, Steve Austin would take part in a comedy segment alongside Saxton. He would end the night by delivering a Stone Cold Stunner to Saxton.

Unfortunately, the episode ultimately took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in front of zero fans. Austin confessed it was tough to perform in front of no people. This decision was made to help combat the further spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

WWE has been forced to make multiple changes to its production schedule and live event plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several shows have been pre-recorded from the WWE Performance Center, including this weekend’s WrestleMania 36. All of them, like with Steve Austin’s 3:16 Day, have been done in front of zero fans.