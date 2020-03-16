Steve Austin Talks About 3:16 Day Ahead Of RAW

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is scheduled to appear on a special edition of Monday Night RAW today. Today has been branded 3:16 day, something that Austin has claimed to not know WWE was intending to do.

“Now, I didn’t declare this holiday,” Austin said on his show, The Steve Austin Show. “I didn’t declare it a national holiday on my own behalf. It seems like the WWE Universe has declared 3/16 to be Steve Austin Day because of the famous promo I cut way back at King Of The Ring in 1996 when I got kicked in the mouth by Marc Mero.”

Steve Austin’s Iconic Promo

Steve Austin then reflected on how he needed to get stitches in his upper lip after that match. He returned from hospital to wrestle Jake “The Snake” Roberts. After his victory over Roberts, Austin would be interviewed by Dok Hendrix. Austin then delivered his historic promo, using the now famous ‘Austin 3:16’ and ‘Because Stone Cold said so’ catchphrases for the first time.

“I hit two home runs, two grand slams in fact, at a pay-per-view that I was never even supposed to win from the get-go,” he said. “So all these years later, we celebrate, I guess, the beginning of officially announcing it on Monday Night RAW, 3:16 Day, so thank everybody for the support for all these years and I’m looking forward to making another appearance on Monday Night RAW.:

Austin continued, “My appearances on that show are few and far between. I don’t know exactly what I’ll be doing, but I’m going to be raising hell and drinking plenty of cold Broken Skull IPA, my beer from El Segundo Brewing Company.”

Like last week’s SmackDown, tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will be performed in the WWE Performance Center.

