Stevie Ray Responds To Critics Over Harlem Heat’s Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray has responded to critics who don’t believe he should have been inducted. Ray was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during last year’s ceremony. He was included as a part of the WCW tag team Harlem Heat alongside his brother, Booker T.

“Yeah, man! It is cool. But, you know, people were always bothering me about the Hall of Fame and I never really had thought about it,” Stevie Ray told Wrestling Epicenter. “I always thought that the Hall of Fame meant that you left a mark in wrestling and people would always remember it and I never thought… You know, it was in the back of my mind. But it is cool that it happened and hey, Harlem Heat is in the Hall of Fame!”

Stevie Ray stressed how “I could give two sh*ts what people say” regarding his inclusion. He stressed how they were put into the Hall of Fame as a record-breaking tag team. Not only that but for being a tag team that brought tag team wrestling back into popularity and actually got ratings at a time when teams didn’t really draw.

Stevie Ray Denied Harlem Heat Rumors

There had been rumors that a match could take place between The Revival and Harlem Heat. Despite the speculation, however, there has been no firm indication that the match will take place.

On a recent episode of WWE Backstage, Booker T highlighted how Harlem Heat wasn’t finished with the Revival. Stevie Ray, however, denied this. He stated, “I’m done with the Revival. I never had anything to do with the f***ing Revival. So, whatever sh*t he said, I don’t got nothing to do with it.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.