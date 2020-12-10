Home AEW

Sting Has Exchange With Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Appearance

Sting gave his first comments.

By Andrew Ravens

As promised, Sting made an appearance on AEW Dynamite for a second straight week, but this time he spoke.

Sting interrupted an interview segment with Tony Schiavone, Arn Anderson, and Cody Rhodes during the first hour of the show. Tony gave Sting the microphone and then they hugged it out. Sting thanked Tony for everything he’s done and did the iconic, “It’s Sting,” introduction. 

 Rhodes welcomed Sting back and said that he’s been waiting to share the ring with him for a very long time. Sting said that he’s not here for Rhodes just yet. He pointed to Darby Allin, who was in the grandstands, and said that there’s something familiar about this place.

- Advertisement -

He said that he’s in the jungle and the Stinger has come full circle as he’s back on TNT again. 

Sting said that Cody knows everything that goes on in AEW, but one thing is for sure and that’s nothing is sure with him. However, he does know that he’s signed with AEW and he does plan on being close with the fans for a long time.

He plans to be here for a long time, but the way he chooses to play is his business. Sting added that he would see the kid around. 

Of course, Sting made his promotional debut in a surprise fashion following a tag team match last week. It was announced shortly thereafter that he had signed a multi-year deal with the promotion. 

Sting Expected To Wrestle In AEW, Will Have Creative Input

Latest Wrestling News

Johnny Gargano Shares His Remaining NXT Goals

NXT Steve Russell -
Johnny Gargano recently made NXT history at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. His victory at the event saw him become the brand's first-ever three-time NXT North...
Read more

Damian Priest Wasn’t Initially Invested In Leon Ruff Storyline

NXT Steve Russell -
Former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest has admitted he wasn't initially invested in his feud with Leon Ruff. Priest recently joined Sean "X-Pac"...
Read more

Renee Paquette On Leaving WWE: ‘I Realized It Was Time To Go’

WWE Steve Russell -
Renee Paquette recently joined Nikki and Brie Bella on an episode of The Bellas Podcast. During their conversation, Paquette opened up more about her decision...
Read more

Booker T On A Potential Sting Vs. Chris Jericho Match In AEW

AEW Steve Russell -
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has discussed the idea of a Sting versus Chris Jericho match taking place in AEW. He broached the...
Read more

Chris Jericho Reflects On How Pat Patterson Helped His Career

AEW Steve Russell -
All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has reflected on how the late Pat Patterson helped his career. Jericho paid tribute to Patterson during a recent...
Read more

Drew McIntyre Talks Potential Rematch With Roman Reigns At ‘WrestleMania-Level’ Event

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
The Survivor Series match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre ended with Jey Uso getting involved in the bout; leaving fans wanting a rematch...
Read more

Backstage News On Tuesday’s WWE Employee Meeting

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
WWE held an all hands on deck virtual meeting for the employees out of their headquarters in Stamford, CT yesterday, according to reports from...
Read more

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting & Cody, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Shaq Appears

AEW Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more

Results

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting & Cody, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Shaq Appears

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more
NXT

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 12/8: Kenny Omega Is Coming To Collect Titles

Ian Carey -
When Impact Wrestling aired last night on Twitch and AXS TV, it had been 6 days since Kenny Omega won the world championship and...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Robert Lentini -
WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event. RAW Results (12/7) Asuka def....
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv