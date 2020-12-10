Sting Has Exchange With Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Appearance

As promised, Sting made an appearance on AEW Dynamite for a second straight week, but this time he spoke.

Sting interrupted an interview segment with Tony Schiavone, Arn Anderson, and Cody Rhodes during the first hour of the show. Tony gave Sting the microphone and then they hugged it out. Sting thanked Tony for everything he’s done and did the iconic, “It’s Sting,” introduction.

Rhodes welcomed Sting back and said that he’s been waiting to share the ring with him for a very long time. Sting said that he’s not here for Rhodes just yet. He pointed to Darby Allin, who was in the grandstands, and said that there’s something familiar about this place.

He said that he’s in the jungle and the Stinger has come full circle as he’s back on TNT again.

Sting said that Cody knows everything that goes on in AEW, but one thing is for sure and that’s nothing is sure with him. However, he does know that he’s signed with AEW and he does plan on being close with the fans for a long time.

He plans to be here for a long time, but the way he chooses to play is his business. Sting added that he would see the kid around.

Of course, Sting made his promotional debut in a surprise fashion following a tag team match last week. It was announced shortly thereafter that he had signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

