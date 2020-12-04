Sting’s AEW T-Shirt Sets Pro Wrestling Tees Sales Record

Sting made his All Elite Wrestling debut during this week’s episode of Dynamite. The appearance of “The Icon” shocked wrestling fans across the world and has already helped to set a new record.

Pro Wrestling Tees has shared that Sting’s debut has helped set a new record for the store. Following Wednesday’s special episode, Winter is Coming, Sting’s new shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees set a new record for the most shirts sold in 24 hours.

Although they hyped the accomplishment, the Instagram caption highlighted that it hadn’t even been 24 hours at the time of the post. The total number of shirts sold by the end of the actual 24 hours would, in theory, easily surpass previous records for the popular t-shirt company.

Following his debut, Pro Wrestling Tee’s released a brand new t-shirt, baseball cap and hoody, all adorned with Sting’s new AEW logo. “The Icon” sported the t-shirt himself during his debut on the show.

Sting in AEW

Sting came out following the tag team match between Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin versus Team Taz representatives Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

“The Icon” would make his way into the ring and stare down Nightmare Family members Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes. He then stared down Darby Allin before leaving the ring.

Sting will speak for the first time live on AEW next week on Dynamite.