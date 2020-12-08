Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Sting Expected To Wrestle In AEW, Will Have Creative Input

By Ian Carey
Sting
Sting (Photo: AEW)

After Sting’s AEW Dynamite debut last week, many fans likely did not assume the 61-year-old would become an active member of the roster. According to Justin Barrasso of SI.com, Sting is expected to wrestle for the promotion.

Sports Illustrated has learned the relationship between Sting and AEW president Tony Khan will be collaborative, which was certainly not the case in WWE with McMahon,” Barrasso wrote. “Even with his advanced age, there are plans for Sting to eventually enter the ring in AEW,” he continued.

‘A Motivated Steve Borden Can Be A Powerful Addition to AEW”

Lengthy singles matches are probably not the right vehicle for Sting at this stage in his career. However, he could be used strategically teaming with other AEW wrestlers and even in cinematic matches.

Sting’s most recent match took place five years ago. The last time he was in the ring, Sting was injured during a match with Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015. He wrestled 4 matches for WWE that year, including his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 31. Last week’s AEW Dynamite was Sting’s first appearance on TNT since wrestling Ric Flair on the final episode of WCW Nitro back in 2001.

Sting speaks to Tony Schiavone Wednesday night in a reunion of sorts for the longtime colleagues.

