Sting Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW, Appears On Dynamite

Sting is now All Elite.

For the first time since 2001 when wrestling Ric Flair on WCW Nitro, the legendary pro wrestler made an appearance on TNT during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The show saw Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin (with Arn Anderson in their corner) face Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs in a tag team match. The finish of the contest saw Allin hit the Coffin Drop on Starks after Rhodes hit him with a cutter.

- Advertisement -

Post-match, Hobbs attacked Allin and Anderson got involved by trying to make the save. However, Arn got taken out only to have Dustin Rhodes try to make the save and Brian Cage took him out. The lights went out then back on with Sting appearing with his trusted baseball bat in his hand. He regrouped with Anderson, the Rhodes brother and Allin.

Get your OFFICIAL Sting merch only at https://t.co/KQgbBFVzzw NOW! pic.twitter.com/HoY7Qm0BwU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020

Tony Schiavone announced that Sting has signed a “multi-year deal” with All Elite Wrestling.

Sting hasn’t wrestled a match since 2015 at Night of Champions in a match with Seth Rollins due to a neck injury. His legends deal with WWE expired earlier this year.

AEW issued the following:

“THE ICON” STING MAKES DEBUT ON AEW DYNAMITE “WINTER IS COMING” EPISODE ON TNT

December 2, 2020 – “Winter is Coming” was already guaranteed to be the biggest episode of AEW DYNAMITE yet, but on a night packed with tremendous clashes, the debut of wrestling legend Sting took the world by surprise.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever, Sting’s jaw-dropping appearance sent electricity through the crowd at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., and throughout the wrestling world, when he stepped in the ring. AEW has also confirmed tonight that it has fficially signed Sting to a full-time, multi-year agreement.

“The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet,” said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. “When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it’s such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!”

Tune in to AEW DYNAMITE on TNT next week to see why Sting is joining the most boundless promotion in all of wrestling.

About AEW

Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was the sold-out DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV in Las Vegas in May 2019.

AEW began airing its weekly show on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The show, “AEW DYNAMITE,” is Wednesday’s No. 1 wrestling show and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW DARK,” a weekly pro-wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series co-produced with WarnerMedia. For more info, check out @AEW (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), / AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).