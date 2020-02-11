Stone Cold Reveals Update on Season 2 of Straight Up Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently updated fans on the second season of the ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ show on FOX.

“We’ll be heading back here [The Broken Skull Ranch] in about a day or two” Steve Austin revealed on the Stone Cold Podcast. “To start work on projects, start work on Straight Up Steve Austin here in about a month and a half. I’m looking forward to this season, it will be season two. We will be travelling a bit across the United States of America. I’m sure we will be flying to some of those locations. I might just haul ass in my pickup truck, just to get some miles on that sum bi*ch. I’m thinking Straight Up will be airing in about August.”

The first series of Straight Up Steve Austin aired on the USA Network August 12, 2019 following Monday Night RAW. The show focuses on Austin and a celebrity guest. They both swap stories about their lives and careers as they travel across the country.

The first series featured Rob Riggle, Sal Vulcano, Baker Mayfield. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Gabriel Iglesias, Trace Adkins and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

USA Network recently sent out the following press release regarding the second season:

USA NETWORK RENEWS ‘STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN’ FOR SEASON 2

– Interview-Based Series hosted by WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, was 2019’s #1 New Unscripted Cable Series for Men 18-49 & 25-54 –

NEW YORK, NY – January 10, 2020 – USA Network today announced it has picked up hit unscripted series STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN for a second season. Expected to premiere this summer, Season 2 will consist of 8 half-hour episodes and is produced by Line by Line Media with Austin and Dave Barsky (“Dirty Jobs”) as executive producers.

The unique interview-based series; hosted by retired WWE Legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, was 2019’s #1 new unscripted cable series for Men 18-49 and Men 25-54.* In every episode, Steve and a celebrity guest get real, heading out to different cities across America to take part in one-of-a-kind adventures, while swapping stories about their lives and careers. It’s a unique twist on the standard interview show. With no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and good old-fashioned American fun.

STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN joins a growing lineup of unscripted programming at USA. Including docu-comedies CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST (2019’s #1 unscripted cable series on VOD), GROWING UP CHRISLEY and MIZ & MRS; and big buzzy reboots TEMPTATION ISLAND (USA Network’s #1 new series of 2019). And the reboot of THE BIGGEST LOSER (debuting January 28, 2020).