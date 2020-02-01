Street Fight Set For WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland special.

McKenzie Mitchell announced on WWE Now that Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox will take place in a Street Fight at this show.

The two stars just battled in a singles match on this week’s episode of WWE NXT in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University on the USA Network that saw Nox go over.

This rivalry dates back to November’s TakeOver: WarGames event where Kai turned heel by attacking her former best friend.

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver: Portland event on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center and will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Card

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox – Street Fight

