Stu Bennett Discusses Potentially Signing With AEW, If He’s Interested In WWE Return

Former WWE Superstar Stu Bennett has spoken about the possibility of seeing him in All Elite Wrestling. When asked about the chances of Bennett signing with AEW, he explained how returning to a full-time wrestling schedule isn’t “high on my agenda at the moment.”

Bennett acknowledged his friendship with AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, reflecting on their near decade long friendship. He noted how Cody has done an “amazing job” with AEW. Bennett admitted he was excited about the “explosion of opportunities” that currently exists within pro wrestling.

“I work for NWA currently as a commentator, and there’s Ring of Honor which a friend of mine Marty Scurll is running the moment, obviously IMPACT has done some great stuff recently and grown from the ashes of where they were years ago, and then there’s all the Japanese stuff, and there’s some good stuff going on in the UK too.”

Stu Bennett On A WWE Return

Stu Bennett recently revealed how he had been approached about a NEXUS return at WrestleMania 36. It was an offer he ultimately turned down. He noted how, as long as the pitch and offer are good, he would be open for an in-ring return. Bennett stressed how it wouldn’t necessarily have to be with WWE.

He spoke about how when he left WWE, he felt was “done working there.” Bennett confessed his anger with a few people in management during his tenure with the company.

That being said, he talked about how time is a great healer. Stu Bennett shared how he no longer has that same animosity within him. He then stressed how he doesn’t have an “automatic affiliation” with WWE.

Stu Bennett explained how he would approach any offer as a normal business decision. This would be true whether the offer came from WWE, AEW, Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling.