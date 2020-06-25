Stu Bennett on Potential WWE Return – “It Wasn’t a Good Offer, It Wasn’t a Good Idea”

Former WWE Superstar and NWA Commentator Stu Bennett recently appeared on Ryback’s Conversation With The Big Guy podcast. The former Bad News Barrett discussed a number of topics during the interview, including his recent discussions with WWE and when he plans on getting back into the ring to wrestle.

Ryback addressed the recent Nexus rumors on the show. Darren Young recently claimed that the group was slated to return for an appearance at WrestleMania this year; these plans were changed supposedly because of the COVID-19 pandemic changing the venue for the show.

Stu Bennett and Ryback

Ryback would joke with Bennett and say that he turned down appearing with the Nexus because Ryback himself wasn’t going to be involved. “That’s definitely not the case at all! I was completely down for doing it without Skip Sheffield! Let me be clear!” Stu Bennett joked to begin the interview.

“I think Darren [Young] put out his podcast that he got a call?” Stu Bennett continued. I did get a call [from WWE], I wasn’t really going to speak about it, but I’ve been asked enough times, and I’ve said this already. It wasn’t a good offer, it wasn’t a good idea.”

Stu Bennett would then confirm that whilst he would be open to returning that the idea has to be right for him. “For me to go back to do something like that? It was a non starter and I shut it down very quickly. I was asked a question on an interview yesterday about my interest in returning to WWE or any other wrestling company and I answered honestly. I’m an open book, if people want to contact me with ideas like they [WWE] did? I will listen to it and if it makes sense for me, if it’s a good idea? if it’s something I really enjoy? Then maybe I’ll do it.”

Would you like to see Stu Bennett/Wade Barrett return to WWE at some point? Let us know in the comments