Su Yung & Rich Swann Celebrate Husband-Wife World Championships

While their marriage isn’t acknowledged on-air, Su Yung and Rich Swann are both world champions in Impact Wrestling. At Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV, Rich Swann defeated Eric Young to win the Impact World title and Su Yung defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the Knockouts title.

For Yung, it is her second time winning the coveted Knockouts belt. For Swann, his win at Bound For Glory was his first world championship, though he is a former X-Division and WWE Cruiserweight champion as well.

Su Yung took to Twitter to comment on their title wins:

once üpon a time. . .



4 oür fütüre

4 oür present

4 oür history

love &&& so proüd of ü Richie ???

thank ü to all ??

we made history present &&& fütüre



. . . &&& the story isn't over yet ??



thank ü @IMPACTWRESTLING wrestling world &&& @Beezzzzy 4 captüring this moment ?? pic.twitter.com/RfoQ3JBqlP — bloodyündeadbride (@realsuyung) November 3, 2020

Deona Purrazzo was originally scheduled to face Kylie Rae on the PPV but when Rae didn’t make the show, Su Yung was chosen as her replacement.

The celebration for Swann and Yung might be short-lived, however. A rematch between Yung and Purrazzo is scheduled for tonight’s show. The below matches are also scheduled for tonight:

Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel

Knockouts Championship

Su Yung (c) vs Deonna Purrazzo

Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards vs Eric Young & Sami Callihan

Additionally, Impact will likely address the murder of John E Bravo on tonight’s show.