Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Su Yung & Rich Swann Celebrate Husband-Wife World Championships

Su Yung commented on her and her husband both winning world titles in Impact Wrestling.

By Ian Carey
Su Yung & Rich Swann

While their marriage isn’t acknowledged on-air, Su Yung and Rich Swann are both world champions in Impact Wrestling. At Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV, Rich Swann defeated Eric Young to win the Impact World title and Su Yung defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the Knockouts title.

For Yung, it is her second time winning the coveted Knockouts belt. For Swann, his win at Bound For Glory was his first world championship, though he is a former X-Division and WWE Cruiserweight champion as well.

- Advertisement -

Su Yung took to Twitter to comment on their title wins:

Deona Purrazzo was originally scheduled to face Kylie Rae on the PPV but when Rae didn’t make the show, Su Yung was chosen as her replacement.

The celebration for Swann and Yung might be short-lived, however. A rematch between Yung and Purrazzo is scheduled for tonight’s show. The below matches are also scheduled for tonight:

  • Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel
  • Knockouts Championship
    Su Yung (c) vs Deonna Purrazzo
  • Ethan Page vs Doc Gallows
  • Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards vs Eric Young & Sami Callihan

Additionally, Impact will likely address the murder of John E Bravo on tonight’s show.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (11/2): Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre battled The Miz and John Morrison in a Handicap...
Read more
Wrestling News

News On Long-Term Plans For Roman Reigns & The Usos

The Usos might soon be adopting the same shirtless look alongside new theme music as they align with Roman Reigns' new SmackDown...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega On Wanting To Keep Her Marriage To Aleister Black A Secret, Triple H’s Reaction

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up about her marriage to fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black. She recently joined Lilian Garcia for...
Read more
WWE

Goldberg Talks Who Was ‘The Man’ In WCW

Former WWE Universal Champion and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the Talk’n Shop podcast with co-hosts Luke Gallows and...
Read more
AEW

‘AEW Games’ Announcement Coming Next Week

AEW has fans waiting to see a video game announcement.  On Monday afternoon, they sent out a teaser video stating to follow...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Down, Sets All-Time Record Low For Third Hour (11/2)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.656 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
Impact

Su Yung & Rich Swann Celebrate Husband-Wife World Championships

While their marriage isn't acknowledged on-air, Su Yung and Rich Swann are both world champions in Impact Wrestling. At Impact's Bound For...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega On Wanting To Keep Her Marriage To Aleister Black A Secret, Triple H’s Reaction

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up about her marriage to fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black. She recently joined Lilian Garcia for...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mustafa Ali Explains The Logic Behind RETRIBUTION’s Names

RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali has addressed why the stable's members have names like T-BAR, Slapjack, Mace, and Reckoning. Ali...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mick Foley Says WWE Is Letting Him Keep His Cameo Account (For Now)

WWE legend Mick Foley says the company is letting him keep his Cameo account for the time being. The Hardcore legend did...
Read more
Wrestling News

Reckoning Calls Asuka A “Dancing Clown” & Says She’s Coming For RAW Women’s Title

The last female member left in Retribution is Reckoning (aka Mia Yim). Based on comments she made in a YouTube exclusive video,...
Read more
NWA

Allysin Kay Announces Her Free Agency, Gone From The NWA

Former NWA Women's Champion, Allysin Kay, has revealed she is officially a free agent. She had last been a member of the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ryback Talks Paige’s Ongoing Twitch Battle with WWE

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed the ongoing Twitch 'battle' between WWE and Paige. Saraya (Paige) has been vocal about the recent...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC