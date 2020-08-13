Thursday, August 13, 2020

SummerSlam Likely For Orlando Arena, Plans For ‘Virtual Fans’

By Scott Lazara
WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam

WWE is expected to announce the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the SummerSlam location soon.

Multiple sources are reporting that WWE is planning to host SummerSlam at the Amway Center, and that no fans will be allowed in the venue. Orlando reporter Jon Alba adds that WWE is looking at the Amway Center for other upcoming events and TV tapings.

While no fans will be allowed into the venue for SummerSlam, PWInsider reports that WWE is looking at possibly using virtual fans for the crowd. FOX has used virtual fans for recent Major League Baseball broadcasts in the COVID-19 era. Any crowd members for SummerSlam will be contracted WWE talents, as we’ve seen with the recent TV events filmed at the WWE Performance Center.

Regarding the Amway Center, the arena is currently “closed” until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but WWE apparently just recently worked out a deal with venue officials. It was speculated that WWE may eventually bring fans into the venue because the large size of the arena makes it possible to practice safe social distancing.

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam will air live on Sunday, August 23rd.

SourceF4Wonline.com

