SummerSlam To Be Held At WWE Performance Center (Report)

WWE SummerSlam will not be taking place from Boston’s TD Garden arena as previously scheduled. The show will be held on Sunday, August 23rd from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Pwinsider reported the news Monday morning. WWE has yet to announce the change, but we have reached out to the company for comment.

WWE has been holding all live events from the Performance Center since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in May, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh held a news conference stating that there would be no large-scale events, festivals or parades in the city until after Labor Day (Sept. 7).

I can announce that parades and festivals will not take place this summer in the City of Boston,

up to and including Labor Day on September 7. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 8, 2020

WWE SummerSlam Weekend

Prior to this change, Boston’s TD Garden was scheduled to host the following events as part of SummerSlam weekend:

Friday, August 21: SmackDown Live

Saturday, August 22: NXT TakeOver

Sunday, August 23: SummerSlam

Monday, August 24: Monday Night Raw

SummerSlam Weekend Considered for WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony