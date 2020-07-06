SummerSlam To Be Held At WWE Performance Center (Report)

Tuesday, July 7, 2020
By Michael Reichlin
WWE SummerSlam will not be taking place from Boston’s TD Garden arena as previously scheduled. The show will be held on Sunday, August 23rd from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Pwinsider reported the news Monday morning. WWE has yet to announce the change, but we have reached out to the company for comment.

WWE has been holding all live events from the Performance Center since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in May, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh held a news conference stating that there would be no large-scale events, festivals or parades in the city until after Labor Day (Sept. 7).

WWE SummerSlam Weekend

Prior to this change, Boston’s TD Garden was scheduled to host the following events as part of SummerSlam weekend:

  • Friday, August 21: SmackDown Live
  • Saturday, August 22: NXT TakeOver
  • Sunday, August 23: SummerSlam
  • Monday, August 24: Monday Night Raw

SummerSlam Weekend Considered for WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

