SummerSlam Weekend Considered for WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is now rumored for SummerSlam weekend

Earlier this week, WWE announced some major changes to WrestleMania 36 weekend. As a result of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, WrestleMania will no longer take place ta the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL. Instead, the company’s biggest show of the year will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Two other Mania weekend events, NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay and the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, are also affected.

Georgia Smith, daughter of WWE HOF Class of 2020 member “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, reveals that WWE is now considering SummerSlam weekend for this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony.

Smith noted that SummerSlam would be an appropriate setting for her father to be honored, a reference to his classic 1992 bout against Bret Hart from London’s Wembley Stadium.

WWE has since put out a statement addressing this report, simply reiterating that details about NXT Takeover and the Hall of Fame will be shared when they are available:

“The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver will not take place as previously scheduled. We will share further details as they become available.”

Here is the tweet from Georgia Smith:

Just a heads up! I have spoken with @WWE and they are postponing the Hall of Fame for a later date, and are hoping to do it for Summerslam (which would be appropriate for my dad) thanks again for all your support! Let’s all stay safe out there?? pic.twitter.com/iuXwRWJ4iL — Georgia Smith (@georgiasmith87) March 17, 2020

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020

At the time of this week’s postponement announcement, six acts had been announced for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class:

Batista

The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

The Bella Twins

“British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

Jushin “Thunder” Liger

JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield)

WWE SummerSlam 2020 weekend is scheduled to take place during the weekend of August 23rd from Boston, MA.