Super Showdown Rematch Advertised For Elimination Chamber

It appears that the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV can see a championship rematch from the Super Showdown event taking place at the show.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia which is the venue for the event has recently updated their line up for the PPV and they are now advertising a match between The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the event.

John Morrison returned to WWE programming earlier this year. He has started teaming with The Miz after his return and the two won a fatal four-way match to earn the rights to challenge for the SmackDown tag titles at the upcoming PPV from Saudi Arabia.

Though this isn’t the only match being advertised for the show and there is another huge bout being locally advertised which can serve as the main event of the PPV.

The advertisement suggests that Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman will all be competing in an Elimination Chamber match at the event.

The winner of this match will then go on to challenge the winner of the announced Goldberg vs. The Fiend match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The Super Showdown event will take place on Thursday, February 27 while the Elimination Chamber is currently scheduled for Sunday, March 8.