Superstar Graham Slams Vince McMahon Over WWE Banning Talent From Vickie Guerrero’s Podcast

“Superstar” Billy Graham has reacted to Vickie Guerrero’s recent revelation that WWE Superstars are no longer allowed to appear on her podcast. The decision was reportedly made after Vickie appeared on an episode of All Elite Wrestling’s YouTube show, Dark. She joined Excalibur in a guest commentator role. She was also present during Chris Jericho’s recent Rock’ N’ Wrestling Rager cruise.

Taking to his Facebook account, Graham lambasted the decision, labelling Vince McMahon a “scumbag bastard.”

Superstar Billy Graham Lets Loose

“[…] This man has to be the single most evil human being walking the face of the earth. To deny a woman’s right to make a living when her husband gave his life for this unworthy pile of dung,” Graham wrote. “He won’t let her have any of his talent to simply sit and talk on a Podcast, while this coming Thursday, Febuary 27 he will be putting on a show in Saudi Arabia with his partner the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Salam who will be paying 50 million dollars for this one night show and oh yes, personally ordered the murder and dismemberment of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi.”

Graham vented his frustration at Vince’s refusal to allow Vickie to “make some nickles and dimes” with her podcast. He stressed the point, highlighting how Vince is about to make “50 million dollars soaked in Khashoggi’s blood.”

Billy Graham accompanied his post with a picture of himself next to the late-Eddie Guerrero.

Vickie had previously shared her shock at WWE’s decision: “I was just like, ‘Wow. They’re gonna be like that.” So you just quietly move on and you see how they are and you just have to take care of your own business.”

