T-BAR Comments On Retribution’s Absence From RAW

The members of Retribution weren’t on either Clash of Champions or WWE RAW recently. During a match on last night’s show, the lights flickered and the Retribution logo was shown on the LED boards but the members themselves never appeared.

Members of the group are currently believed to be quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. T-BAR recently took to Twitter and commented on some of the messages he’s been reading online about the group’s absence.

“If your response to the news that people were potentially exposed to COVID-19 was “Good” then you should probably reassess your morals as a human being,” T-BAR Tweeted.

WWE RAW wasn’t the only show on last night that featured a tease of Retribution appearing. At one point during Monday Night Football it felt as though the group could invade as well.

MACE feels Retribution can take out more than one billion-dollar corporation:

T-Bar also commented on the segment where a Retribution invasion was teased:

Many fans might be familiar with the Botchamania videos made by Maffew. T-Bar also took to Twitter to take a shot at him as well.

The group is said to be quarantining for the next 2-weeks but it could take longer.