T-BAR Lashes Back At CM Punk For Mocking Slapjack

Retribution member T-BAR, formerly NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic, has responded to CM Punk’s recent mocking of his stablemate, Slapjack.

Punk shared a screenshot of Slapjack in his mask following the group’s unveiling on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He accompanied it with a jab reading: “When you’re bored in catering and there’s an abundance of paper plates.”

T-BAR replied directly to Punk, calling him out for making fun of his “brother” Slapjack before labeling the former WWE Superstar a “coward.”

“[…] you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up.”

To @CMPunk: You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up. pic.twitter.com/doDTTmiExW — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 23, 2020

The Retribution member later uploaded another tweet, detailing that his name is actually an acronym. According to him, T-BAR stands for Terrorize, Brutalize, Annihilation and Retribution.

Retribution has been making its presence known on WWE programming in recent weeks. Its key members finally unhooded themselves this past Monday only to reveal they all wore masks.

Slapjack wasn’t the only member that had members of the WWE Universe poke fun at them. T-BAR was also likened to a knockoff version of Bane from the 2012 Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.