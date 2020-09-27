Sunday, September 27, 2020

T-BAR & Retribution Continue To Cause Chaos On Social Media

T-BAR and Retribution have been causing chaos on social media.

By Ian Carey
T-BAR

The former Dominic Dijakovic is now known as Retribution’s T-BAR. Since the faction was given new names recently, many of them have also created all new social media presences.

T-BAR recently responded to comments Eric Bischoff has made about the Retribution angle. Bischoff has been critical of the angle, but T-BAR says Retribution actually draws inspiration from Bischoff’s time in WCW.

- Advertisement -

T-BAR has recently noted on Twitter that he respects the ring names of Booker T and X-PAC but takes issue with Cesaro & Sheamus’ old tag-team name.

Rejected Applications For Retribution

Only 5 members of the group were given contracts by WWE in storyline. Retribution attacks have regularly featured more wrestlers than that, however. Mansoor recently noted he had hoped to become NUNCHUCK in the group.

Malcolm Bivens had also hoped to be in the group:

“If I was in Retribution, I would use the name De’Coldest ToEvaDoIt.”

Shelton Benjamin also noted on Twitter that he warned everyone about Mia Yim. He posted the following:

“For years I’ve been telling everyone what a wretched horrible deceptive evil spiteful disgusting and hateful person Mia Yim really is. Believe me now?”

Recently, T-BAR also explained why WWE gave contracts to Retribution.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/25): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Alexa Bliss & The Fiend

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Clash of...
Read more
Impact

The Rock To Induct Ken Shamrock Into Impact Hall of Fame

Ken Shamrock will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame next month over Bound for Glory weekend. The Rock says...
Read more
WWE

Ryback Has Harsh Words About Triple H & Vince McMahon

Ryback decided to go on social media and give his true feelings about Triple H and Vince McMahon.  The...
Read more
WWE

Former WCW Champion Returns To Backstage WWE Role This Week

Former WCW star Billy Kidman returned to his position as a backstage producer for WWE this week, according to reports from PWinsider.
Read more
Wrestling News

Mia Yim & Mercedes Martinez Receive Their Retribution Names

The members of Retribution all have new names now. 3 members received new names earlier this week and the names for Mia...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Speculation Over Nikki Cross’ Status For Clash Of Champions PPV

WWE has announced Nikki Cross vs. Bayley for the SmackDown women's title at the Clash Of Champions PPV tonight but some latest...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Talks WWE ‘Not Seeing’ Daniel Bryan as a Major Star Initially

Former WWE Agent and AEW on-screen coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the 2010 Night of Champions PPV on the ARN podcast. One...
Read more
Wrestling News

T-BAR & Retribution Continue To Cause Chaos On Social Media

The former Dominic Dijakovic is now known as Retribution's T-BAR. Since the faction was given new names recently, many of them have...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock Endorses Joe Biden For US President

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has publicly endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States. He put out a video on social...
Read more
WWE

Update On Jimmy Uso’s Recovery

While his brother Jey Uso is all set to challenge for the Universal Championship at the Clash Of Champions PPV, Jimmy Uso...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 5

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Ryback Has Harsh Words About Triple H & Vince McMahon

Ryback decided to go on social media and give his true feelings about Triple H and Vince McMahon.  The...
Read more
WWE

WWE Clash Of Champions Final Card

The card for Sunday's (September 27, 2020) WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view event has been finalized. The company hasn’t...
Read more
Wrestling News

Damien Priest Talks Speaking To Edge Before Takeover Ladder Match

NXT North American Championship Damien Priest recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The former Ring of Honor star discussed a number...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Responds To Criticism From Disco Inferno & Others

Eddie Kingston recently responded to comments made by Disco Inferno and others on an episode of Konnan's "Keepin' it 100" podcast. The...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mia Yim & Mercedes Martinez Receive Their Retribution Names

The members of Retribution all have new names now. 3 members received new names earlier this week and the names for Mia...
Read more
Wrestling News

Tessa Blanchard Issues Statement On Recent Hiatus

Former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, recently returned to the ring at a Warrior Wrestling show in Chicago. It was her first...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC