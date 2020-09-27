T-BAR & Retribution Continue To Cause Chaos On Social Media

The former Dominic Dijakovic is now known as Retribution’s T-BAR. Since the faction was given new names recently, many of them have also created all new social media presences.
T-BAR recently responded to comments Eric Bischoff has made about the Retribution angle. Bischoff has been critical of the angle, but T-BAR says Retribution actually draws inspiration from Bischoff’s time in WCW.
T-BAR has recently noted on Twitter that he respects the ring names of Booker T and X-PAC but takes issue with Cesaro & Sheamus’ old tag-team name.
Rejected Applications For Retribution
Only 5 members of the group were given contracts by WWE in storyline. Retribution attacks have regularly featured more wrestlers than that, however. Mansoor recently noted he had hoped to become NUNCHUCK in the group.
Malcolm Bivens had also hoped to be in the group:
“If I was in Retribution, I would use the name De’Coldest ToEvaDoIt.”
Shelton Benjamin also noted on Twitter that he warned everyone about Mia Yim. He posted the following:
“For years I’ve been telling everyone what a wretched horrible deceptive evil spiteful disgusting and hateful person Mia Yim really is. Believe me now?”
Recently, T-BAR also explained why WWE gave contracts to Retribution.