Tag Team Match Set For WWE Worlds Collide

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide event.

On Wednesday night, WWE confirmed that DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) would battle Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) in a tag team match. This is another crossover match with stars from both NXT and NXT UK.

In fact, Gargano and Ciampa just reunited on Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University on the USA Network as Ciampa cut a promo in the ring about NXT Champion Adam Cole. This led to The Undisputed Era running out and attacking Ciampa.

Gargano made the save for his good friend and thus, DIY was reunited.

WWE presents the Worlds Collide event on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE Worlds Collide Card

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Imperium (WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) – Eight-Man Tag Team Match

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm

Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

NXT Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4-Way Match: Angel Garza © vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. TBA vs. TBA

DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) – Tag Team Match

