Tag Team Title Match Set For AEW Revolution

Kenny Omega and Adam Page have received their opponents for the next AEW pay-per-view event, Revolution.

AEW booked a Tag Team Battle Royal on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena on TNT with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders for the straps.

The match featured The Young Bucks vs. SCU vs. Private Party vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jack Evans & Angelico vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Cima & Michael Nakazawa.

As seen on the show, The Young Bucks ended up winning the contest. Now, they’ll challenge Page and Omega for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW Revolution.

AEW presents the Revolution pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Chicago, IL from the Sears Center.

The event is being promoted in conjunction with the popular C2E2 (Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo) convention and will mark the fourth AEW PPV event. AEW will be announcing more matches for the show in the coming weeks.

AEW Revolution Card

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The Young Bucks

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

