Tama Tonga Challenges Enzo To Match For Charity

Tama Tonga and nZo (the former Enzo Amore) have been trading occasional shots online since ROH and NJPW held a joint show in Madison Square Garden last spring. During the show, Enzo and Cass “invaded” the event during a match featuring Tama Tonga. The problem was that Tonga and his brother were not informed this was a planned invasion beforehand.

Tama Tonga is now challenging Enzo to a match with proceeds going to charity. Tonga posted the following video as a challenge to nZo:

“Any promotion who books this, whatever we raise, we’ll put it to charity, whatever charity the fans choose,” Tonga says in the video.

Enzo has issued a response, stating he wants the proceeds to go to the charity Heart Support.

Wrestlers then, now: #depression #addiction & #suicide. I’m blessed. I love life & live it passionately. But I’ve seen the strongest lose this battle it’s real. The charity I’d like to represent in the ring @Tama_Tonga is @heartsupport https://t.co/TZoGepgXA0 — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) January 17, 2020

Tonga then reiterated that the fans should choose the charity, not Enzo.

SHUT.THE. FUQ. UP.

I said the fans choose the charity, not you you MORON. https://t.co/LvOl4Ld5iu — Tama “The Plumber” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 17, 2020

Tonga and the rest of Bullet Club are preparing for the Bullet Club Beach party WrestleMania weekend in Florida. The Bullet Cub Beach Party shouted out the following fan who made a sizeable donation to the Australian wildfire relief when purchasing:

Not only did Ronnie here buy 2 VIP tickets, he added a $100 donation to Australia Fire Relief. We had to shout him out for that! #BCBP https://t.co/NlBdKVK015 — Bullet Club Beach Party Tampa 4.4 (@BulletClubBP) January 15, 2020

About Heart Support

The charity Enzo chose, Heart Support, has its mission statement posted here.

“Every year we help men and women brave their wounds, find purpose, and discover healing. Our goal is to create a legacy of life-transformation, freeing them from suicide, addiction, abuse, and mental health issues while empowering them with the realization they are loved unconditionally and supported by a community that believes in them.”

Tama Tonga and his brother recently lost the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team titles to David Finlay and Juice Robinson in the Tokyo Dome. Enzo is wrestling this weekend for Destiny just outside Toronto.