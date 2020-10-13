Tama Tonga Reveals He Learnt About Harold Meij Leaving NJPW Online

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tama Tonga recently discussed Harold Meij leaving the company. Harold Meij was previously New Japan’s President before stepping down from his position over the next month. Meij had been in the role since May of 2018.

There’s been some controversy regarding Meij and the former members of the Elite group, who ventured out to create the All Elite Wrestling brand in the States.

Tony Khan recently spoke to Dave Meltzer for the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and said he thinks Meij’s departure could be a positive development towards a working relationship between AEW and New Japan. “I’m not sure yet,” was Tony Khan’s reaction to the Wrestling Observer. “But my initial gut feeling is it could be good.”

Tama Tonga on Harold Meij

Tama Tonga would admit on his Tama’s Island podcast that he didn’t know about the departure until he read it online. “I haven’t heard much, I’ve just been keeping up with the news [online]. Whenever they’ve been putting up on the news site, on the website for New Japan. I’ve been really trying to keep up with them but other than that it’s just [nothing]…you know?”

Tonga then praised Meij after stating that it’s just another departure in a long line of NJPW Presidents. “Since my time in New Japan? I’ve gone through so many presidents, you know? The changes happen and we keep moving forward. But Meij has been great with us, great president, great to deal with and work with. And all that but best of luck to whatever he’s got going on next.”