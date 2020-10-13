Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Tama Tonga Reveals He Learnt About Harold Meij Leaving NJPW Online

The NJPW star discusses finding out that the President had stepped down online

By Jake Jeremy
Harold Meij NJPW
NJPW President Harold Meij

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tama Tonga recently discussed Harold Meij leaving the company. Harold Meij was previously New Japan’s President before stepping down from his position over the next month. Meij had been in the role since May of 2018.

There’s been some controversy regarding Meij and the former members of the Elite group, who ventured out to create the All Elite Wrestling brand in the States.

- Advertisement -

Tony Khan recently spoke to Dave Meltzer for the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and said he thinks Meij’s departure could be a positive development towards a working relationship between AEW and New Japan. “I’m not sure yet,” was Tony Khan’s reaction to the Wrestling Observer. “But my initial gut feeling is it could be good.”

Tama Tonga on Harold Meij

Tama Tonga would admit on his Tama’s Island podcast that he didn’t know about the departure until he read it online. “I haven’t heard much, I’ve just been keeping up with the news [online]. Whenever they’ve been putting up on the news site, on the website for New Japan. I’ve been really trying to keep up with them but other than that it’s just [nothing]…you know?”

Tonga then praised Meij after stating that it’s just another departure in a long line of NJPW Presidents. “Since my time in New Japan? I’ve gone through so many presidents, you know? The changes happen and we keep moving forward. But Meij has been great with us, great president, great to deal with and work with. And all that but best of luck to whatever he’s got going on next.”

Tama Tonga

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/12): WWE Draft Night 2, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Superstars from both brands...
Read more
WWE

Update On Eva Marie’s Return To WWE TV

Eva Marie is on her way back to WWE after a 3-year hiatus. Cultaholic was first to report this story on Monday....
Read more
Wrestling News

Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 In Production, Details On 2 Episodes

Dark Side of the Ring, the Vice TV documentary series profiling tragic stories from the wrestling world, is returning for a third...
Read more
WWE

Possible Spoilers For Night Two Of Drafts On Raw

Night one of the WWE Draft saw a number of big stars including the likes of Seth Rollins and the New Day...
Read more
WWE

Former NXT Champion Among Names To Become Free Agents After Draft

The WWE drafts continued on night two of the event during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw and supplement draft picks...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NJPW

Tama Tonga Reveals He Learnt About Harold Meij Leaving NJPW Online

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tama Tonga recently discussed Harold Meij leaving the company. Harold Meij was previously New Japan's President before...
Read more
Wrestling News

Christian Talks If CM Punk Took WWE Backstage ‘Seriously’

Former WWE/TNA Superstar and multiple time World Champion Christian recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Christian appeared on the show to discuss...
Read more
WWE

Updated Raw And SmackDown Rosters After Night Two Of Drafts

The WWE Draft 2020 began with last week's episode of SmackDown and it concluded with this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 15

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali Reacts To WWE Nixing Announced Retribution Segment

WWE had announced a number of segments for this week's episode of Raw and one of them included Mustafa Ali addressing the...
Read more
WWE

Former NXT Champion Among Names To Become Free Agents After Draft

The WWE drafts continued on night two of the event during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw and supplement draft picks...
Read more
WWE

Sami Zayn Reveals Who Came Up With The Finish For Their IC Title Ladder Match At Clash Of Champions

The Clash Of Champions PPV saw Sami Zayn winning a brutal Intercontinental Championship ladder match in a pretty unique fashion, which became...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/12): WWE Draft Night 2, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Superstars from both brands...
Read more
WWE

Elias Returns From Injury

Elias made a smashing return to WWE television. https://twitter.com/IAmEliasWWE/status/1315841631355052032 WWE booked a triple threat match...
Read more
WWE

Finn Balor Undergoes Successful Surgery

Just a week after suffering a jaw injury, Finn Balor underwent surgery.  The WWE NXT Champion noted in a...
Read more
WWE

Lars Sullivan’s First Match In Over One Year Set For WWE SmackDown

Lars Sullivan is slated to work his first match since suffering an injury that had put him on the sidelines. 
Read more
WWE

Latest On WWE’s Plans For Holding Shows At ThunderDome

It was reported earlier today that WWE had decided to extend its deal with the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida to hold...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC