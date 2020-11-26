Thursday, November 26, 2020

Tama Tonga Talks Why Bullet Club Has Endured and Resonated with Fans

The Bullet Club OG talks the group's importance

New Japan Pro Wrestling star and Bullet Club member Tama Tonga recently discussed what has made BC such a lasting force in pro wrestling. Tonga commented on the long running stable during the latest episode of his Tama’s Island podcast.

The group was initially formed back in 2013, with Prince Devitt/Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale becoming the nucleus and initial core group of foreign talent to call themselves Bullet Club.

Bullet Club would add (and then later throw out) some of the biggest names in pro wrestling. AJ Styles, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega and Adam ‘Hangman’ Page are all alumni of the prestigious group.

Tama Tonga on Bullet Club

“It was the foreigners doing it big in Japan” Tama Tonga would state on the podcast, saying why the group began to gain momentum. “When Americans could see like these Americans doing it so big in Japan? I think that was something they gravitated to, it was awesome.”

Tama Tonga would then heavily praise the ‘second wave’ of members who joined the group. Most notably, The Young Bucks Matt and Nick Jackson. “Another thing was The Bucks” Tonga stated. “The Buck were red hot and on the indie scenes. They brought over a lot of fans to watch us [in NJPW].”

Tonga would finish by saying that the way the group utilized social media was also a massive part of their growth and enduring nature. “It was just some of our like social media things that we were doing up there. It was this against the grain type attitude, It was just cool, it was. We’re just cool.”

Tama Tonga Talks Why Bullet Club Has Endured and Resonated with Fans

