Tammy Lynn Sytch (Sunny) Parole Hearing Scheduled

Tammy Lynn Sytch (aka Sunny) has been in prison for almost a year stemming from legal problems catching up with her in early 2019. Sytch’s legal troubles are a result of multiple DUI offenses and various dangerous driving charges. Sytch has also had bail revoked in recent years for failing to report her whereabouts, or what the courts refer to as “failing to maintain a stable residence.” She also has failed to pay court-ordered payments of $120 to remain out on bail.

There could be some good news coming for Sunny soon, however. According to PW Insider, she has a hearing on February 20th, 2020 as part of a parole petition filed by her new attorneys last month.

Tammy Lynn Sytch In Wrestling

Sunny was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and has been referred to as the original Diva. Her role with the company in the 1990s in many ways helped kickstart the Attitude Era. In addition to her Hall of Fame induction, Sunny has been honored by the Cauliflower Ear Club and is a 2x Slammy Award winner.